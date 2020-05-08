https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/acting-dni-delivers-documents-doj/

On the heels of the release of thousands of pages of documentation that reveal the dearth of evidence for the Barack Obama administration’s attacks on President Trump’s 2016 campaign over alleged “collusion” with Russia, another “satchel” of documentation has been delivered to Attorney General William Barr.

Two sources have reported to Fox News chief White House correspondent Ed Henry that acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is preparing to release more documents showing how Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and other Democrats participating in the campaign against Trump “knew for a long time there was no collusion.”

That was when “they kept saying they had direct evidence,” according to a report in the Washington Examiner.

The report explained, “Multiple Obama administration officials, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, told investigators behind closed doors that they had not seen ’empirical evidence’ showing members of the Trump team were conspiring with Russia to meddle in the 2016 election, according to the newly released transcripts.”

Those comments came out of the release of the transcripts of testimony from 53 witnesses grilled by Congress over Democrat allegations that the Trump campaign, or someone in it, colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential race.

But Henry said in a report that Attorney General William Barr also has received a separate “satchel” of documents.

Fox aired video a producer took of Grenell personally delivering them to the Justice Department, the report said.

Henry’s sources did not explain exactly what documents were delivered, but said they expected imminent release.

The Examiner also confirmed that the new documents may make Schiff, who already was in “panic mode” over the release of transcripts of testimony of dozens of witnesses during the congressional investigation of the Democrats’ Russia collusion claims, “even more panicked.”

The testimony transcripts of those 53 witnesses questioned during the collusion investigation were released on Thursday. They earlier had resulted in a report from the House Intelligence Committee then that there was no collusion.

A year later, FBI special Counsel Robert Mueller essentially agreed.

The decision by Schiff to release the transcripts, most of which apparently have been ready for release since last year, came after Grenell told him the redaction and declassification procedures were finished and he would release them if the committee did not, as the committee previously had voted for that action.

The Daily Caller reported Henry said during an interview late Thursday, “Schiff may be even more panicked right now because I am hearing from two sources familiar with this that as early as tomorrow, Rick Grenell, the acting Director of National Intelligence, is going to reveal even more documents shedding light on the Russia probe of President Trump and how Schiff and other investigators knew for a long time there was no collusion even though they kept saying they had direct evidence there was.

“What’s also new tonight, Fox is learning there is a second set of documents that Rick Grenell, who now has the job Clapper had, brought to the Attorney General William Barr today in a satchel.”

