Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV on Friday that “every civil libertarian should be applauding” the Justice Department for dropping its case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Dershowitz said on “American Agenda,” that Flynn will now ask the court to dismiss the charges, saying “the court has no discretion, it must dismiss the charges because the constitution only gives federal judges the power to preside over cases and controversies, and it is no longer a case or controversy. The Justice Department has thrown in the towel.”

He added, “every civil libertarian should be applauding this decision, this entire investigation was a sham and the idea of the FBI creating new crimes by building perjury traps and hoping people will fall into them is not something any civil libertarian should support. But all my civil libertarian friends, who all oppose President [Donald] Trump, forget about their civil liberties, and they’re condemning this decision. They would be applauding it if it involved a liberal Democrat. These are not real civil libertarians; these are fair weather civil libertarians who use their civil liberties as a tactic to serve their partisan goals.”

