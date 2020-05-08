https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/american-imam-allah-sent-covid-19-punish-jews/

Imam Shaker Elsayed offered an explanation for the coronavirus pandemic that is not surprising considering the source: He blamed the Jews.

The controversial imam didn’t stop there during his sermon at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center last month. The Falls Church, Virginia, mosque has a history of ties to terrorism, according to the New York Post.

Beginning with the notion that the virus was a “wake-up call,” Elsayed preached that Allah sends the flu every year but has now sent the coronavirus to a world that is still disobedient.

Elsayed said such trials mean that “something is going on wrong that our hands are doing, and it is running out of control” and began, of course, with what the Jews have supposedly done.

“Because of injustices of the people of the Jewish community, we have made certain good things prohibited for them because of their turning away from the path of Allah a lot of people,” Elsayed spoke, referencing the Quran.

He also accused the Jews of “devouring the money of people by wrong pretense” and said that they would suffer “severe and painful torment,” according to the Quran, while the “obedient” ones who follow Allah would not.

Elsayed went on to say that in the world today, corruption has become a problem “not only by the … minor community in the Jewish people” but that “now it is practiced almost by every nation, every society, no exception.”

He also broadly indicted many ideas that the left holds dear, such as abortion on demand and gay marriage, saying the whole world is caught up in such sins.

“Instead of correcting, we are legalizing what [Allah] prohibited,” the imam said, adding that the world deserved chastisement for permitting “abominations from Allah.”

Of course, this imam gets a pass from the establishment media, despite endorsing some of the same views many Christian organizations are routinely excoriated for espousing.

Recently, the Rev. Franklin Graham’s humanitarian organization Samaritan’s Purse, which set up a field hospital to help New York City deal with the coronavirus, came under fire for the organization’s statement of faith that includes its biblical view of marriage.

Corey Johnson, the Democratic speaker of New York City’s Common Council, shared his contempt for Graham’s organization in a lengthy Twitter thread, not because any patient was discriminated against, but simply because the organization rejects the homosexual agenda.

“Mount Sinai must sever its relationship with Samaritan’s Purse. Its leader calls the LGBTQ community ‘detestable’ and ‘immoral.’ He says being gay is ‘an affront to God,’ and refers to gay Christians as ‘the enemy,'” Johnson wrote of Graham.

“Samaritan’s Purse requires its volunteers to agree to a written affirmation ‘that marriage is exclusively the union of one genetic male and one genetic female,'” Johnson wrote in a follow-up tweet.

“Hate has no place in our beautiful city,” he concluded.

It is apparent that leftists are only interested in denouncing views that are contrary to their own when it is Christians who are making the argument.

Catholics are called bigots because they do not wish to pay for artificial birth control, but when an Islamic leader such as Elsayed supports something as horrific as female genital mutilation of girls, the media ignore it.

Christians are derided for supporting a biblical conception of marriage, but when Elsayed called the coronavirus as a punishment to tolerance for homosexuality, there’s nothing but the sound of crickets.

Islam gets a pass every time, and if Elsayed’s mosque were an equally radical house of worship such as the Westboro Baptist Church claiming coronavirus was punishment from God, it would be front-page news.

The leftists’ hypocrisy is fully apparent as they not only ignore Islam when it preaches the same “hateful” views on homosexuality as Christianity does, but they also look the other way when actual anti-Semitic hatred is spewed from the mouth of an imam.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

