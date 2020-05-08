https://www.theepochtimes.com/amtrak-passengers-will-be-required-to-wear-face-coverings_3343584.html

Amtrak is making customers wear masks or face coverings in stations, on trains, and on thruway buses starting May 11.

The transportation provider said the new policy is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is a disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

“The safety of Amtrak’s customers and employees is our top priority and requiring a facial covering is one more way we can protect everyone,” Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement.

“Amtrak continues to operate as an essential service for those who must travel during this public health crisis. Our services will be even more critical as our nation recovers.”

The facial coverings must cover the nose and mouth. They can be removed when customers are eating in designated areas, in private rooms, or seated alone with a companion in their own pair of seats.

Small children are exempt from the requirement.

The government-subsidized company didn’t outline how the requirement will be enforced and didn’t immediately respond to a request for what punitive actions workers might take against those who don’t comply.

Three passengers ride a usually packed commuter MARC train out of Penn Station en route to Washington in Baltimore, Maryland on April 9, 2020. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Airlines including American, United, and Delta said passengers will be required to wear masks when flying and some public transportation agencies have announced similar requirements or recommendations.

Amtrak cited recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which said last month people should don masks or face coverings when in places “where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

The CCP virus primarily spreads through close, prolonged contact and outbreaks can occur in crowded public areas such as train stations and bus terminals.

Most people who contract the illness recover and some never show symptoms or only experience mild or moderate symptoms.

The bulk of patients who require hospital care are elderly and/or those who have serious underlying health conditions.

Apart from wearing a mask and gloves, ways to avoid getting the virus include frequently washing hands, avoiding crowds, and regularly disinfecting surfaces and objects.

Amtrak also said it is limiting bookings to 50 percent capacity to try to follow CDC recommendations for physical distancing. Amtrak has stopped taking cash for the time being. It is offering flexible dining service in the dining or lounge car on all long-distance routes.

While Amtrak reduced or suspended some routes, it said it will continue to operate throughout the pandemic. Acela service is restarting on a modified schedule starting June 1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

