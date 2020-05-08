https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/aoc-tells-democratic-socialists-gradually-layer-americans-ideas-like-school/

(FOX NEWS) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) that they should try to persuade Americans as if they were in “school” — gradually conveying ideas so that they will eventually be ready for large-scale, structural changes to society.

Democratic socialists, she said during a video event on Tuesday, should help Americans “develop the lenses of analysis necessary” to understand power and capital in the United States.

“We are able to use the lenses to elevate the general consciousness, then what we do everytime we add a small layer,” she said.

