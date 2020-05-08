https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/barr-blasts-comey-says-fbi-tried-lay-perjury-trap-general-mike-flynn-video/

AG Bill Barr

US Attorney General Bill Barr blasted James Comey during an interview Thursday with CBS’s Catherine Herridge and said the FBI tried to lay a “perjury trap” for General Flynn.

The Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn Thursday after bombshell documents released proved he was framed by Comey’s FBI.

The DOJ said in its motion to dismiss that “The interview of Mr. Flynn was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn.”

The DOJ was referring to the January 24, 2017 ambush FBI interview conducted by FBI counterintel chief Peter Strzok and FBI special agent Joe Pientka.

On January 4, 2017, the FBI field office found “No derogatory information” on Flynn and decided to close CROSSFIRE RAZOR.

The DOJ said the FBI kept open its counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn based solely on his December 2016 calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak — A NON-CRIME!

In fact, James Comey bragged during an interview with Nicolle Wallace that he personally “sent” Strzok and Pientka to the White House on January 24, 2017 to ambush Flynn without his attorney present.

“I think a very important evidence here was that this was not a bonafide counterintelligence investigation was that they were closing the investigation in December. They started that process and on January 4th, they were closing it,” Barr said. “They initially tried some theories of how they could open another investigation, which didn’t fly, and then they found out that they had not technically closed the earlier investigation. And they kept it open for the express purpose of trying to catch, lay a perjury trap for General Flynn.”

Barr continued, “They didn’t warn him the way we usually would be required by the Department. They bypassed the Justice Department, they bypassed the protocols at the White House and so forth. These were things that persuaded me that there was not a legitimate counterintelligence investigation going on.”

Barr told Herridge that Durham is looking at the FBI’s conduct before and after the 2016 presidential election.

WATCH:

