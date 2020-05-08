https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tara-reade-biden-accuser/2020/05/08/id/966701

Former Vice President Joe Biden is calling sex assault claims by former Senate aide Tara Reade “flat out false.”

His comments came on Thursday during an interview with Spectrum News 9 in Tampa, Florida.

And they came after Reade said the presumptive presidential nominee for the Democrats should acknowledge her claim that he sexually assaulted her is true and quit the race.

Reade claims he sexually assaulted her in a Capitol Hill office building in 1993.

But Biden said Thursday: “Well look, nothing ever happened with Tara Reade. Believing women means taking a woman’s claim seriously when she steps forward, and then vetting it. Looking into it. And that’s true, that’s true in this case too.

“Women have a right to be heard, and the press should rigorously investigate claims like these. I’ll always uphold that principle, but in the end, in every case, the truth is what matters. And in this case, the truth is these claims are flat out false. False.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

