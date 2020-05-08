https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/05/08/bidens-virtual-tampa-rally-was-a-total-disaster-n389191

Back in March, Joe Biden started holding “shadow briefings” on the coronavirus response in an attempt to appear presidential. Unfortunately for him, it was a gaffe-prone disaster.

A month and a half later, his campaign hasn’t learned anything.

On Thursday evening, the Biden campaign attempted a virtual campaign rally for voters in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The 47-minute event was plagued by choppy audio and video, as Florida politicians and activists attempted to advocate for the former vice president.

When Rep. Kathy Castor spoke, her video feed didn’t kick in for at least 20 seconds.

The Joe Biden virtual rally in Tampa Bay, FL is off the hook pic.twitter.com/R1zRP6HGgn — cursed-dem grandma killer (@kallllisti) May 7, 2020

When Charlie Crist spoke, his audio was similarly choppy, but the entire feed went to black.

Joe Biden “virtual rally” tonight. Video quality slowly declined until it went out completely as Charlie Crist was speaking. Black screen for 7+ minutes. Must be the same people who ran the ObamaCare website working the live streams. pic.twitter.com/9whh3kBCKP — August Takala (@RudyTakala) May 7, 2020

Forty minutes into the event Joe Biden finally spoke, and it was still a pathetic mess.

Biden began steps away from the camera, probably thinking he looked badass wearing his dark aviator glasses, but the effect was diminished by the blocky video, skipping audio, and Biden asking someone off-screen, “They introduced me? Am I on?”

Then he approached the camera, taking off his aviator glasses like he was auditioning for a role in a new Top Gun sequel.

“Good evening, thanks so much for tuning in,” Biden began. “I wish we could have done this together and it [had] gone a little more smoothly but I’m grateful we’re able to connect virtually and thank you… [unintelligible].”

Vibing out at Joe Biden’s virtual Tampa rally (unedited) pic.twitter.com/tJu9voz5nY — dumbfook (@dumbfook) May 7, 2020

Biden’s audio remained sporadically unintelligible for the remainder of his “rally” speech. You can watch the entire disaster below:

[embedded content]

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama’s Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

