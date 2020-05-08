https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/bill-gates

What do you and Bill Gates have in common? Both are equally qualified to offer medical advice.

Never forget, Bill Gates told the world via Twitter that COVID-19 couldn’t spread from human to human contact. Now Gates wants to microchip humans who have had COVID-19.

No. Just no. Considering our country was shut down for what equates to a flu, maybe Gates should spend his free time coming up with ways to help millions of people find employment rather than trying to track people who had the misfortune of contracting Chinese AIDS.

Crowder ripped Gates during his CNN Livestream last Thursday. Watch the video below for the scoop.

[embedded content]

EXPOSED: Bill Gates’ CREEPY Covid Response | Louder with Crowder



youtu.be



