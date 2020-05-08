http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/QFpDmPORxdU/

A brawl broke out at an Atlanta mall on the day it reopened after the state’s lockdown — with the melee captured on camera.

The video has garnered more than 7 million views as some question whether Georgia ended its coronavirus lockdown too soon.

The 17-second clip begins with three women and a security guard scuffling in the parking lot of the Cumberland Mall.

“Get off, or I’ll have to pepper spray both of you,” the guard says as he struggles to separate the women.

Eventually, a man comes flying into the frame, dropkicking one of the women before shoving the security guard and fleeing with another woman involved in the fight.

Warning: Graphic language

The three women got into an argument near the mall’s food court on Tuesday, May 5, with the fight eventually spilling out into the parking lot, the local CBS affiliate reported.

“If people don’t know how to come out of their home and act while they’re in public, then stay home. This is a stressful time, so stay home,” one shopper told the outlet.

Gov. Brian Kemp began lifting coronavirus restrictions and restarting the economy on Friday, April 24, becoming one of the first states to do so — a move that even President Trump considered “too soon.”

“Just searched ‘Cumberland Mall’ on here and honestly, Atlanta needs to stay in for couple more months lol,” one person joked on Twitter.

