https://pjmedia.com/election/victoria-taft/2020/05/08/calif-governor-gavin-newsom-just-made-a-big-decision-about-the-november-election-in-the-covid-era-n389350

California Governor Gavin Newsom has looked into his crystal ball to determine that in May the state will still be under threat of COVID-19 and therefore has decreed that the November election will be conducted by mail-in ballot.

He made the announcement Friday in an Executive Order,

WHEREAS it is unknown to what degree COVID-19 will pose a threat to

public health in November, and California and its counties must begin taking

action now—to procure supplies, secure polling places, enlist volunteers, and

draw up plans, among other steps—to ensure that the November 3, 2020

General Election is held in a manner that is accessible, secure, and safe; and

WHEREAS to preserve public health in the face of the threat of COVID-19,

and to ensure that the November election is accessible, secure, and safe, all

Californians must be empowered to vote by mail, from the safety of their own

homes; and

As he put it in a press release, “no Californian should be forced to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote.”

You can be forgiven for immediately thinking how convenient it is that this move by the Democrat governor is exactly what his party has been agitating for in the entire country. In fact, how dare you think it’s ok to put peoples’ lives in danger by having them stand in line to vote?

The ballots will come with pre-paid postage.

Ironically, the Republican Party has sued the governor to stop ballot harvesting – the collection of multiple mail-in ballots by third parties – in a special election next week. They argue that going door to door to pick up ballots is not conducive to social distancing.

We sued Gavin Newsom to stop ballot harvesting in CA, a clear violation of his stay-at-home order. His response? Quietly updating a website to allow people to go door-to-door for ballots. No announcement, no concern for people’s safety – all for political gain. Shameful. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 8, 2020

Newsom said nothing about ballot harvesting and the danger of COVID-19 in his announcement.

Newsom says there will still be places to vote in person but hasn’t fleshed out that plan.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla was giddy: “California is the first state in the nation to commit to sending everyone mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

By “everyone” we assume he means every registered voter but, hey, it’s California, where illegal aliens can be on election boards and can vote in some local city elections.

Newsom is slowly reopening certain California industries, announcing the move from a flower shop that he allowed to open in time for Mother’s Day.

