https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/496753-california-gov-newsom-state-identified-nail-salons-as-source-of

“This whole thing started in the state of California, the first community spread, in a nail salon,” Newsom said at his news briefing. “I’m very worried about that.”

The governor on Thursday announced that the Golden State would be entering into the second phase of its four-phase reopening plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, businesses in the state that have been identified as low-risk, including some retailers, sporting goods stores, florists and bookstores will reopen with modified operations, such as curbside pickup. Manufacturing and logistics companies associated with these businesses will also reopen.

CA will begin moving into stage 2 of modifying the stay-at-home order starting tomorrow. This isn’t a return to normal.

✅ Retail, with curbside pickup, and associated supply chains can reopen with modifications that follow NEW state guidance.https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/Pif27PubYL — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 7, 2020

Nail salons — along with hair salons and gyms — have been labeled as high-risk businesses, and Newsom didn’t give a timeline for their reopening.

California has been one of the hardest-hit states by the pandemic, with more than 60,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,500 deaths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

