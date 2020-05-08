http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ieh9lbTJrL4/

Left-wing Hollywood activist Chelsea Handler blamed “the racist right” for rising extremism and hate by leftists and said those who “think … murder is reasonable” should “vote Republican.”

“The more racist the right becomes, the more radical we become,” Handler said on Friday, justifying increasing left-wing hysteria by blaming the right who she accuses of racism. “The more intolerant the right becomes, the more intolerant we become of you. The more you claim religion, the more you make a fool of religion. If you think hate wins, and murder is reasonable, vote Republican.”

Handler has a chequered TV career. She has hosted a list of TV talk shows that were all canceled, and critics panned her most recent Netflix documentary about white privilege. Indeed, critics said that Handler was benefiting from the very white privilege that she purported to criticize in her documentary.

Friday’s tweet, though, is nothing new from the TV host and comedienne. Handler regularly indulges unhinged, leftist rants.

This week the Totally High actress spread fake news and accused Republicans of killing 3,000 people every day with the coronavirus.

“In the fog of conflicting information the reality is that we are numbing people to basically accept that 3000 people will die every day from June onwards? How is this even fathomable? Republicans,” she said.

Last month, Handler called for news outlets to blackout coverage of President Trump’s coronavirus briefings because she thought Trump was spreading “false information.”

Also, on Earth Day, Handler joined other Hollywood leftist to call for a national work strike to bring attention to the environmentalist event even as millions of Americans were losing their jobs because of draconian coronavirus lockdowns.

