http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QloNGNUStTA/

Thursday, fresh off the announcement of the U.S. Supreme Court was throwing out the so-called “Bridgegate” convictions, former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) discussed the politicization of the Department of Justice under former President Barack Obama.

Christie explained the “Bridgegate” timeline, noting U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman was serving as an operative for political rivals.

“Well, listen, this was the politically appointed U.S. attorney for New Jersey by the Obama administration, Paul Fishman, who, from the time he got into office — and I was elected governor one month thereafter — was looking for a way to go out and get us and pursue us,” he said. “And he was told, Laura, by many members of the bar that the case he was pursuing had no basis in the law. And, in fact, today, he didn’t get one Supreme Court justice to support his interpretation of the law.”

“He invented charges against Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni,” Christie continued. “He dragged our administration — it’s now six-and-a-half years since this investigation started, Laura. And it was all with — filled with leaks and improper activity and even a charge this week of secret deals between the cooperator’s lawyer and the U.S. attorney personally. This is just — this is not over yet, Laura. I think we’re going to really have to look at what happened in the Obama Justice Department, not only with what happened with General Flynn today but also what happened in this case.”

Christie, who was also once a U.S. Attorney, slammed former FBI Director James Comey and noted how Comey had changed over the years.

The Comey FBI was a complete disgrace. And you could see it in any number of examples. And Jim put himself and his own personal feelings, his own prejudices, his own biases ahead of what he swore an oath to do. And I have known him for a long time, and we worked together when we were both U.S. attorneys together, he in Manhattan and me in New Jersey. That was not the guy I knew back then. He became a very, very different person. And what he did during his time as FBI director is a disgrace. And guess what? Because we do still have a great justice system. Laura, it eventually comes out in the wash. Bill Barr did what he needed to do today. And, quite frankly, the United States Supreme Court did what the Justice Department should have done in our case. Both are awful. And both are an example of those kinds of politics inside Justice, which I will tell you, my old boss John Ashcroft would have never permitted in a million years.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

