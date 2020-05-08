http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/90ftF6par4o/dear-governor-evers.php

I am reliably informed that former Senate candidate Eric Hovde is a banker and philanthropist and all-around good guy. He is spending his own dough to take out television ads in his home state of Wisconsin calmly and reasonably asking the governor to justify the continuing shutdown of the state can’t be opened up. It’s posted at Open Wisconsin Today. We could dub in ‘Minnesota” over “Wisconsin” and every point would apply in spades.

I understand that Facebook refuses to run the ad. I’m not sure how long YouTube will let it ride. Check it out while you can. Hovde will be on Tucker Carlson tonight to talk about the economic devastation, which he’s seen with the customers at his banks, and the censorship by ever more powerful tech companies.

