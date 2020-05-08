https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/doctor-voices-silenced-media-experts/

Amid the censorship of views of the coronavirus pandemic that conflict with the World Health Organization, a family physician used a microphone at a rally in Southern California to express his oppostion to his governor’s stay-home orders.

“My name is Dr. Jeff Barke, and I’m here representing thousands of physicians across the country whose voices are being silenced because we don’t agree with the mainstream media and the experts who are telling us what to do,” he said to cheers Tuesday from protesters in Riverside, California.

Dressed in his scrubs and white coat, a video circulating on social media shows Barke addressing the assumptions behind the lockdowns that have created the worst unemployment since the Great Depression.

“What if the experts are wrong? What if quarantining the healthy doesn’t actually save lives? What if wearing a mask in public is not effective,” said Barke, who practices in Newport Beach, California.

TRENDING: Rush Limbaugh on collapse of Russia hoax: ‘There is no innocent Democrat’

“Never in the history of this great republic have we quarantined the healthy,” he said. “Never in the history of this great republic have we told churchgoers that it’s illegal for you to exercise your First Amendment right of freedom of religion. Yet at the same time it’s essential to keep pot dispensaries open.”

See a video of Barke’s remarks:

[embedded content]

Last month, as WND reported, YouTube removed videos of a press briefing in which two California doctors carefully laid out their case for ending the lockdowns.

Earlier this week, YouTube censored a video featuring a virologist who once worked with Dr. Anthony Fauci who questions the government’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

