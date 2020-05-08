http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nP8ZsNbgZ-I/

President Donald Trump said in an interview on Friday that former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden will soon be implicated in the Russia collusion investigation.

“There’s more to come from what I understand, and they’re going to be far greater than what you’ve seen so far, and what you’ve seen so far is incredible, especially as it relates to President Obama,” Trump said while speaking with Fox & Friends about Obama’s role in the Russia “hoax.”

“I believe he and Biden…Sleepy Joe was involved in this also, very much, and other people around President Obama were totally involved,” Trump said.

Trump reacted to the news after House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) released 57 interview transcripts on Thursday from the committee’s probe to see if the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

The documents show that former United States Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates testified that she was surprised when Obama told her in an Oval Office meeting about the call that Trump’s campaign adviser, Michael Flynn, had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Asked in the interview if Trump would directly confront Obama or Biden, the president said he would rather have the truth come out in documents.

“I’d rather have it come out in papers. Why would I call them up?” Trump asked. “They tried to take down the President of the United States.”

The president also reacted to former Senate staffer Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault against Biden.

“I don’t know if it’s false or not. Joe’s going to have to be able to prove whatever he has to prove, or she has to prove it, but that’s a battle he has to fight,” Trump said.

Trump recalled that he had been falsely accused of sexual harassment many times.

“Maybe it is a false accusation. Frankly, I hope it is for his sake,” he said.

