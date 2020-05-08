http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vw7PSO82Nxk/

President Donald Trump recalled his mother Mary Anne MacLeod Trump on Friday in an interview ahead of Mother’s Day.

“I had a great mom. I love my mom and she loved me … which is I must tell you, is probably not easy to do but she was so good to me,” Trump recalled. “I couldn’t do any wrong, which is a big problem, maybe that’s why I ended up the way I ended up … my mother was a terrific woman.”

The president spoke about his Scottish-born mother during an interview with Fox and Friends and wished all mothers in America a Happy Mother’s Day.

He also wished his wife Melania Trump the same.

“Melania’s been a great mother to Barron, I will tell you that, Barron is growing up very beautifully,” he said.

Trump wished all mothers a Happy Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump if his mother, who emigrated to the U.S. from Scotland in 1930 and died in 2000, would be surprised that her son would be president.

“I think any mother would be, right?” he asked, and added, “My mother was somebody that gave me a lot of confidence and she believed in me.”

Trump said that he was lucky to have both parents in his life while growing up.

“If you’re lucky, and there’s a lot of luck involved, if you’re lucky enough to have one great parent or ideally two great parents, what a tremendous advantage it is in life,” he said.

