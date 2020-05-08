https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/facebook-oversight-board

So, Facebook has its own Supreme Court now. On Friday’s show, Pat Gray discussed a list of the first 20-members appointed to Facebook’s oversight board. Board members will have the final say in whether or not your content remains banned or restored on Facebook’s platform.

To give an idea of the who will be deciding the fate of your content, one member, Evelyn Aswad, was formerly the director of the human rights in Hillary Clinton’s State Department. Here’s Pat with more…

Use code PAT to save $30 off one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

