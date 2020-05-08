https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/epic-matt-gaetz-tosses-trey-gowdy-bus-paul-ryan-blocking-gop-subpoenas-deep-state-operatives-video/

Rep. Matt Gaetz, attorney-author Alan Dershowitz and investigative journalist John Solomon joined Sean Hannity Friday night to discuss the latest House Intelligence Committee document release that proves the Obama administration had nothing on Trump and Russia. It was all a hoax and they pushed forward with their investigations anyway.

During the segment Rep. Gaetz tossed former Rep. Trey Gowdy under the bus for blocking the subpoenas of deep state operatives.

Matt Gaetz: Devin Nunes is a patriot. And I’m glad you went through Trey Gowdy’s exquisite questions in 2017 to these corrupt officials. I guess my questions Sean would be why was it then in late May in 2018 that Trey Gowdy went on Martha MacCallum’s show and said the FBI did exactly as all of our fellow Americans would have wanted them to do and that it had nothing to do with Donald Trump. Both of those things have now been proven to be untrue and it seems that Gowdy’s brilliant lawyering back in 2017 that we’re only able to see now proves those statements untrue. The number one question I get asked from Americans is why no one has gone to jail and is held accountable. Unfortunately, when Nunes and Meadows and Jordan and I wanted subpoena power it was Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy that wouldn’t give us that subpoena power. Democrats sent out hundreds of subpoenas. When we had control and could have run this to ground in 2017 we didn’t send out a single subpoena. Not one. And that’s a failure of our Republican leadership.

Good for Matt Gaetz!

TRENDING: So Good! Kayleigh McEnany DESTROYS Liberal Hack Yamiche Alcindor and Fake News Media at Friday Presser (VIDEO)

As we have reported for years here at The Gateway Pundit Paul Ryan blocked subpoenas of deep state operatives.

So did Gowdy.

Via Hannity:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]