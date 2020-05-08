https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/05/08/ex-obama-official-admitted-she-lied-about-having-evidence-of-russian-collusion-n389370

Evelyn Farkas is a former Obama administration official who claimed she encouraged congressional staffers to gather as much intelligence on Trump-Russia collusion as they could because she “knew” it was out there and was worried that it would get covered up by the incoming Trump administration.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: You actually knew about this attempt to get and preserve information and, full transparency, were doing some work yourself. Tell us about that.

FARKAS: Well, I was urging my former colleagues, and, frankly speaking, the people on the Hill — it was more, actually, aimed at telling the Hill people: Get as much information as you can, get as much intelligence as you can, before President Obama leaves the administration, because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior people that left. So it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy.

That the Trump folks, if they found out how we knew what we knew about their, the staff, the Trump staff’s dealing with Russians, that they would try to compromise those sources and methods, meaning we would no longer have access to that intelligence. So I became very worried, because not enough was coming out into the open, and I knew that there was more.

We have very good intelligence on Russia. So then I had talked to some of my former colleagues, and I knew that they were trying to also help get information to the Hill.