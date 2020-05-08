https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/feinstein-changes-tune-sexual-assault-victims-waiting-come-forward/

(THE BLAZE) What do you do if you’re a longtime hard-core liberal Democrat who, from your perch on the Senate Judiciary Committee, led the charge against Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination by pushing a decades-old claim of sexual assault that seemingly came out of nowhere (but you knew about for two months before it “leaked”) and then your party’s presidential nominee gets hit with a decades-old sexual assault charge that seemed to come out of nowhere?

If you’re California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, you change your stance on how alleged victims of long-ago attacks should be treated.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Feinstein her thoughts on Tara Reade’s allegation that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she worked as an aide in Biden’s Senate office.

