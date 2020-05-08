https://www.dailywire.com/news/flashback-biden-said-in-2008-that-he-was-arrested-after-he-walked-into-womens-dorm-at-ohio-university

A newly unearthed clip from 2008 shows CNN reporting that Joe Biden told a crowd in Ohio that he was “arrested” for following a group of young women into their dorms, which he said was not allowed “back in those days.”

The clip and the incident happened on October 15, 2008, when Biden was Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama’s running mate.

“On our ‘Political Ticker,’ Barack Obama’s running mate playfully admitted he was arrested more than 40 years ago. Biden joked about it in Ohio,” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said. “He said he was attending a football game between his university and Ohio University, and he mistakenly followed what he called – and I’m quoting now – ‘a lovely group of women’ into an all female dormitory.”

“Biden says an officer quickly stopped him, noting that men were not allowed inside,” Blitzer continued. “Biden joked it was only a temporary detention.”

On that same day, CBS News published an article on the alleged remarks that Biden made while speaking to supporters near Ohio University’s campus.

CBS News reported Biden’s remarks as follows:

“It’s good to be back in Athens. Now you say ‘Back in Athens, Biden, when were you here?’ Well I went to the University of Delaware and we came out here to play Ohio University,” Biden said. “Now that was 228 years ago and we did just fine, but the thing I loved about the university was that it was such a beautiful town and we all hung around out afterwards.”

“Now I made a little mistake here that day, I made a little mistake. I wandered in, I met this lovely group of Ohio University…students,” Biden continued. “And uh, without knowing it, I shouldn’t admit this on national television because it’ll reveal that I’m over 60, but I thought that we were gonna go get something to eat. What’s that street you have down there, all you guys? See, I…and so I just said … two young women I had met, said well why don’t you…we’ll be right back, I said well I’ll come with you, and they said okay, and I walked into their dormitory and was immediately accosted by a cop who arrested me because back in those days men were not allowed in women’s dormitories.”

“But I promise you I never breached the first floor and it was only a temporary detention,” Biden continued. “But that’s what I most remember about Athens. So folks look, it’s good to be back here.”

An article on a CNN Political Ticker blog documented Biden’s alleged remarks as being nearly identical to the remarks from the CBS News report.

