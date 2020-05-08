https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/gates-honored-obama-admin-appointed-doctor-wants-get-rid-whites/

(NATIONAL FILE) Dr. Carol Baker of Houston is caught on tape proposing that society “get rid of all the whites in the United States” to reduce the number of “vaccine refusers.”

Baker has recently served as the executive director of the Center for Vaccine Awareness and Research at Texas Children’s Hospital. Baker was honored in Washington, D.C. with the Sabin Vaccine Institute’s 2019 Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal at a ceremony “made possible in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Pfizer.”

In 2009, Obama administration Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius appointed Baker to chair the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Baker chaired through committee until 2012 and she served as a liaison representative of that committee as recently as 2019.

