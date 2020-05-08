https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/georgia-man-charged-killing-ahmaud-arbery-previously-investigated/

(NEW YORK POST) The white Georgia man who, along with his son, is charged with murdering unarmed black jogger Ahmaud Arbery had a past connection to the victim — he investigated him when he worked for the district attorney’s office, according to a new report.

Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill revealed Greg McMichael’s ties to the victim in a letter recusing himself from the case — because his own son had a connection to Arbery, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

McMichael, 64, a former Glynn County cop who worked as an investigator in the Brunswick DA’s office, helped prosecute Arbery in the past, Barnhill said.

