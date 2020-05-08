https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/cuomo-covid-nursing-home-policy

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is being held up by the left as the greatest governor of all time. Meanwhile, his state just disclosed more than 1700 previously unreported coronavirus deaths in nursing homes. Doesn’t anyone remember Cuomo’s directive that required nursing home facilities take in COVID-19 positive patients?

On the radio program Friday, Glenn Beck, Pat Gray, and Stu Burguiere discussed a few examples of inexplicable leftist love for Gov. Cuomo, such as actor Robert De Niro‘s declaration that he wants to play Cuomo in pandemic movie because “he’s doing what a president should do” during a crisis, even as New York’s coronavirus death toll explodes among nursing home residents.

Glenn noted Cuomo’s calloused response to unemployed New Yorkers who are struggling to pay their bills, suggesting that they simply “go take a job as an essential worker.”

“So they [New Yorkers] have no money … they don’t have any way to pay their rent. They don’t have a way to buy food. They need jobs. They need to go to work. And what did he say? ‘Go get an essential workers job,’ and then he dismissed it like the king,” Glenn said. “Did you hear what he announced yesterday? He said he’s going to lay off a bunch of essential workers in New York. So there you go, Mr. King, what are you talking about? I can’t believe that people are looking at New York, and saying this is the way [the COVID-19 outbreak] it should be handled.”

They also discussed the details of Cuomo’s policy that requires nursing homes to take in COVID-19 positive patients, months after Gov. Cuomo acknowledged that the elderly are among the most “vulnerable population.”

“So this thing [coronavirus] is known to be killing close to 40 percent of the residents who get it, plus … 7 percent of the much younger staff. And you form a policy that forces the virus to go into the [nursing] homes? It’s unconscionable,” said Stu.

“They warned that the Cuomo directive can ‘impact the health of all the other residents with dire and indeed fatal consequences.’ They warned of ‘inadequate supplies’ and noted that ‘caring for COVID-19 positive patients is unsafe and jeopardizes all patients in the nursing home.’ They begged Cuomo to realize that they had massive issues already with staffing who were ‘absent with symptoms and self-quarantining.’ I mean, they laid all of this out,” he added.

