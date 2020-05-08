https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/godaddy-takes-miss-hitler-contest/

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) With pressure mounting on GoDaddy.com to shut down a website that promoted a “Miss Hitler” beauty pageant, the Web-hosting company announced on Thursday it has suspended the domain’s license.

“We have suspended the account and informed the account owner to move the domains in question to another registrar, as they have violated our terms of service,” GoDaddy told The New York Post.

“A glorious victory of good over evil,” Australian Anti-Defamation Commission Chairman Dvir Abramovich told the Post.

