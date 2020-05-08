http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3cM0VTavmAI/

The NFL is determined to play its 2020 regular-season schedule, and as proof of that, the league released its schedule Thursday night.

However, that doesn’t mean they’re not planning for contingencies related to the coronavirus.

Along with releasing the schedule, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement saying that the league “will continue to make our decisions based on the latest medical and public health advice, in compliance with government regulations, and with appropriate safety protocols to protect the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel, and our communities.”

“The release of the NFL schedule is something our fans eagerly anticipate every year, as they look forward with hope and optimism to the season ahead,” Goodell wrote. “In preparing to play the season as scheduled, we will continue to make our decisions based on the latest medical and public health advice, in compliance with government regulations, and with appropriate safety protocols to protect the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel, and our communities.

“We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this off-season in safely and efficiently conducting key activities such as free agency, the virtual off-season program, and the 2020 NFL draft.”

The NFL has openly talked about holding games without fans, at least at the beginning of the season. However, as Pro Football Talk reports, the question of fan attendance will largely be determined by the amount of coronavirus testing available at the start of the season.

