Four GOP senators, determined that the world never forget the Chinese doctor in Wuhan who warned the world about the coronavirus before he was allegedly silenced by the Chinese Communist Party, introduced a bill to rename the street outside the Chinese embassy after him.

Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TE) intend to honor the late Dr. Li Wenliang by naming the street outside the Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C. “Li Wenliang Plaza.”

Fox News stated of Dr. Li Wenliang:

A week after his death, Li’s mother Lu Shuyun demanded an explanation from the police about his treatment, saying in an online video that her son was “summoned by the Wuhan Police Bureau” and forced to sign an “admonishment notice” for allegedly spreading inaccurate information about the outbreak. “We won’t give up if they don’t give us an explanation,” she said at the time. He was reportedly then summoned to the Public Security Bureau where he was forced to sign a letter stating that he made false comments about the virus.

Li Wenliang later died of the coronavirus.

Cotton stated, “The Chinese Communist Party wants the world to forget Dr. Li Wenliang, who tried to warn his colleagues about the Wuhan virus and later succumbed to that very disease. We can ensure his name is never forgotten by placing it permanently outside the embassy of the regime responsible for his persecution and death.”

Sasse added, “Dr. Li’s professional ethics made him an enemy of the Chinese Communist Party and a hero to the Chinese people. Chairman Xi can try to claim Dr. Li as the Party’s own martyr, but the Chinese people know that it was Dr. Li’s selfless work and voice that the Party sought to silence. We can honor that work by renaming the street outside the Chinese Embassy after him. The street outside the embassy will draw a glaring contrast between the cruelty and lies of the Chinese Communist Party and the decency and compassion of the Chinese people.”

Rubio echoed, “The Chinese Communist Party may have forcefully silenced Dr. Li for informing the public about COVID-19, but Beijing’s totalitarian censorship cannot erase what the global community now knows. Renaming the street outside of the Chinese embassy ensures that Dr. Li will never be forgotten, will serve as a stark reminder to the Chinese government and Communist Party that the U.S. will stand with the oppressed and not with their oppressors.”

Blackburn concluded, “Dr. Li took a great personal risk to tell the world about COVID-19 despite the looming threats of, and subsequent forced censorship by, the Chinese Communist Party. Even when he contracted the virus, Dr. Li continued his efforts to communicate his experience and what he knew about it. Dr. Li is a hero. In naming this street in his honor, we will show the Chinese government and the world that truth prevails and free speech is paramount to who we are as a nation. The American people are grateful for his sacrifice.”

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), who introduced a similar bill in the House, stated, “The Chinese Government attempted to silence Dr. Li Wenliang who, at great personal risk, warned about the danger of Coronavirus. While the Chinese Communist Party caused the virus to be spread around the globe, resulting in death and economic devastation, brave medical professionals like Dr. Li spoke truth to the regime. I am honored to introduce this legislation to rename the street in front of the Chinese Embassy after Dr. Li. May this serve as a constant reminder to the world and to the Chinese Government that truth and freedom will prevail, that we will not forget the bravery of Dr. Li, and that the Chinese Communist Party will be held accountable for the devastating impact of their lies.”

