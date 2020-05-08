https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/historic-april-20-5m-jobs-lost/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The economy lost 20.5 million jobs in April, the Labor Department reported on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaked a historic amount of havoc on employment.

The unemployment rate also skyrocketed to 14.7% in April, up from 4.4% in March.

Friday’s report is the worst on record. The federal government has never reported more monthly job losses since it began charting them in 1939. There has also not been a higher monthly unemployment rate since it began tracking it in 1948. The highest annual unemployment rate was 24.9% in 1933, during the Great Depression.

