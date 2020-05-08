https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/huge-somebody-just-got-caught-either-comey-dnc-attorney-sussman-lied-oath-access-dnc-servers/

The House Intelligence Committee released the 57 previously undisclosed transcripts from the Mueller probe into the Trump administration.

Chairman Adam Schiff only released the documents after DNI Rick Grenell threatened to release the documents earlier this week.

DNI Ric Grenell also released 53 transcripts Thursday from the Mueller investigation.

One of the transcripts released was the Mueller interview with Perkins Coie attorney Michael Sussmann. Sussmann left the DOJ’s Computer Crime/intellectual Property Section to work with Perkins Coie. Sussmann was hired by the DNC and met with and provided Christopher Steele with claims about Alfa Bank’s alleged ties to Vladimir Putin.

During his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee Sussmann told the House Intelligence Committee that the FBI had access to the DNC servers.

page 25 of his transcript

But in January 2017 fired FBI Director James Comey told Senator Burr that the FBI made “multiple requests at different levels” which were declined.

[embedded content]

Someone is lying — under oath.

Via Ivan Pentchoukov from the Epoch Times.

Michael Sussman told Congress that the DNC offered FBI physical access to its servers and FBI declined. James Comey told Congress that the FBI asked for access and DNC declined. Who is lying? (pg 25) https://t.co/5RTyMsJXTF pic.twitter.com/QG6HahLWbj — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) May 8, 2020

