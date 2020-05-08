https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/march-2017-ny-times-attacked-gateway-pundit-reporting-trump-spied-insisted-wasnt-true-still-waiting-apology/

In March 2017 The New York Times published a hit piece on the Trump Administration and The Gateway Pundit.

This article by The New York Times we now know today was just one of dozens of fake news reports fed to the masses these past three years.

In the report The New York Times accused Sean Spicer and The Gateway Pundit of fake news.

But Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, asserted to reporters during his daily news briefing that members of Mr. Obama’s administration had done “very, very bad things,” just as Mr. Trump alleged without proof on March 4 when he posted messages on Twitter accusing Mr. Obama of “wire tapping” his phones at Trump Tower. “The question is why? Who else did it? Was it ordered? By whom?” Mr. Spicer said. “But I think more and more the substance that continues to come out on the record by individuals continues to point to exactly what the president was talking about that day.” Mr. Spicer appeared to be basing his assertions on reports from right-wing news outlets that took out of context a month-old interview with a former Obama administration official. Mr. Spicer’s comments came in the midst of a drumbeat of developments in the multiple investigations into Russian contacts with Mr. Trump’s associates, and a week after the president failed to make good on his campaign promise to replace Mr. Obama’s signature health care law. The two story lines have helped drag down Mr. Trump’s approval ratings, which slumped to a low of 35 percent in Gallup’s tracking poll on Wednesday. Mr. Spicer’s remarks on Friday seemed designed to give new life to the allegations against Mr. Obama after weeks of trying to focus attention on the damage that Mr. Spicer said had been caused by leaks from the investigations into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign. The allegations dominated his briefing, crowding out other parts of the White House agenda, including the president’s signing of two executive orders on trade and meeting with manufacturing executives… …Mr. Spicer provided no evidence of the surveillance allegations. But he pointed several times to news reports that he claimed backed up the president’s accusations. One was a March 2 interview with Evelyn Farkas, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defense in the Obama administration until leaving the government in October 2015. TheGatewayPundit.com, a right-wing site, called it a “notorious” interview and said it proved Obama administration officials had disseminated “intel gathered on the Trump team.” Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, said on the Hugh Hewitt radio show that Ms. Farkas had made “just an incredible statement.” Breitbart News reported on Mr. Priebus’s comments. The comments by Ms. Farkas, Mr. Spicer said, were evidence that Mr. Trump or his associates “were surveilled, had their information unmasked, made it available, was politically spread.” He said that such stories were proof that Obama administration officials had “misused, mishandled and potentially did some very, very bad things with classified information.” In fact, the reports do not back up the allegations that Mr. Trump or any officials in his campaign were ever under surveillance.

On Thursday DNI Ric Grenell and Adam Schiff released transcripts from the Mueller investigation that proved once again that President Trump was spied on for months by the Obama administration. The documents also back up our previous reporting mentioned by The New York Times in March 2017.

This is just one of hundreds of reports by the fake mainstream news meant to damage the Trump administration and anyone who supported the Trump campaign and administration.

For years the liberal mainstream media fed the American public garbage reports like the one above.

Yesterday the Obama administration was outed for spying on the Republican party for months during the 2016 campaign and into Trump’s presidency.

The deep state was helped immensely by the fake news media.

Don’t ever forget how dishonest and wicked these people are.

