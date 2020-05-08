https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-rescue-paralyzed-woman-buried-alive

Police in northern China say that a man attempted to bury his mother alive in an abandoned grave.

Authorities have charged the son with attempted murder.

What are the details?

Chinese authorities say that a 58-year-old man’s wife told police that her husband carted away his mother — who is partially paralyzed — in a wheelbarrow on May 2.

The man returned, but his mother did not.

The man’s wife reportedly told authorities that her mother-in-law had gone missing under mysterious circumstances, and police later summoned the man for questioning.

Authorities discovered the 79-year-old woman alive three days after the burial when the man reportedly confessed he dumped her body into an empty grave.

The elderly woman was “faintly calling for help as she was freed,” the Associated Press reported. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where she remains in stable condition, according to Sky News.

Authorities placed the man in detention in Jingbian County.

Sources said that the man was “fed up” with having to care for the elderly woman, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Dramatic video footage obtained shows rescuers pulling the woman, who is covered with mud, from the deep hole.

