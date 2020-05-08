https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/05/08/interview-micah-hanks-recent-pentagon-ufo-revelations/

This week I had the opportunity to sit down with author, podcaster, researcher and all-around investigator Micah Hanks to discuss the recent Pentagon revelations about videos of UFOs our military has engaged with for decades. This was a wide-ranging discussion of the level of media coverage this event received and what we’re supposed to do with this information. Has the United States military actually admitted that UFOs are real? And if so, what does it all mean? Why was the media almost entirely silent about this? Many questions remain. The video of the interview is below and we dig into all of that and more.

For those who find Micah’s insights interesting, you’ll want to check out his other offerings. His Fortean musings can be explored through his regular broadcast, The Micah Hanks Program, available at his primary website.

He also covers politics and current events in another of his podcasts, Middle Theory.

He’s also the author of several fascinating books.

But enough about that. Here’s the interview. Share your thoughts in the comments. This is some compelling material.

[embedded content]

