Tennessee authorities said they have identified a “person of interest” in the disappearance and death of toddler Evelyn Boswell, who went missing and was later found dead earlier this year.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Joey Strickler made the announcement Wednesday in an interview with WJHL-TV on the development in the 15-month-old girl’s case. The girl’s body was found March 6, and a lengthy investigation ensued, with more than 900 tips being probed, according to Strickler.

“I think I knew in my heart and my mind. Evelyn had been taken from us. And that this case was going to change from a missing child, to possibly a homicide investigation,” Strickler said.

The person of interest was not named by Strickler in the interview.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, remains in the Sullivan County Jail on bond for a false reporting charge, and she is slated to appear in court Friday. Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property in connection to the case along with her boyfriend, William McCloud.

“We were immediately getting deception and lies from the mother of Evelyn. We were writing down everything she said. We had to,” said Strickler, who added that the girl’s remains were found in a shed on a piece of property that belonged to the Boswell family.

He said no one called them to search the location, and it came down to work done by investigators.

“They were following up on some things,” he said. “Which led them back to that location. And then while they were there, they were just, you know, they were talking and discussing things. And that led to the actual searching. In certain areas.”

Evelyn was last seen in December of last year, and she was reported missing in February.

“I can say this. We will never, ever, forget Evelyn Boswell. Ever,” Strickler said, adding that the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic hasn’t slowed the investigation.

Investigators are still awaiting the autopsy results as well as forensic and lab results, he added in the interview.

“We’ll know more when the autopsy results come back,” he said, adding that it is still unclear when the girl died.

“What we have seen, and what we’ve been through, and the fight that we’ve had, which has been overwhelming, frustrating,” Strickler said. “There’s so many things that’s went on in this case that the general public doesn’t see. We all want justice for Evelyn. We all want that.”

