Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel isn’t one to let an opportunity to dunk on a conservative slip past his 5 o’clock shadow, is he?

Indeed, his leftist bent was in full effect Thursday night when he lampooned Mike Pence by using video that appeared to show the vice president carrying empty boxes — that were supposed to contain personal protective equipment — to a rehabilitation center as a stunt for the cameras.

What did Kimmel say?

“Here he is with no mask on wheeling boxes of PPEs into a health care center and doing his best to lift them,” Kimmel says in his segment. “What a hero. Just barely in the door. And since it was goin’ so well — and also because he didn’t realize he had a mic on — Magic Mike decided to keep it going. Listen in closely here.”

With that, a man on the video is heard telling Pence, “Those are empty, sir. We’re good to go,” and Pence replying, “Well, can I carry the empty ones? Just for the camera?”

Cut back to Kimmel who quipped, “Mike Pence pretending to carry empty boxes of PPEs into a hospital is the perfect metaphor for who he is and what he’s doing. A big box of nothin’ delivering another box of nothin’.”

Oops



Only problem is the clip Kimmel used was deceptively edited. The complete video shows Pence at the Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Alexandria, Virginia, delivering full boxes for several minutes before the point in Kimmel’s video of choice.

Well, Kimmel got called out for his faux pas. What’s more, Shelby Talcott of the Daily Caller tweeted Friday afternoon that a “Twitter spokesperson confirmed to me that @jimmykimmel‘s doctored video of Mike Pence (spread by @mattmfm) has been labeled as ‘manipulated media.'” Ouch.

And believe it or not, the celeb who got a pass from the left for resurfaced clips of him donning blackface actually issued an apology.

Albeit, it was a Kimmel kind of apology:

“It would appear that [Pence] was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt,” Kimmel wrote Friday afternoon. “The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth.”

How did folks on Twitter react?

Well, Kimmel may as well have jumped into the shark’s mouth with Quint, because Twitter commenters absolutely shredded him:

“I know I shared false information and lied, but rather than apologize, I’ll just double down. Bold move.”

“Take the L.”

“It was obvious that he was joking. It’s also obvious that you’re a joke.”

“Lmao you can’t even get an apology right.”

“Jimmy you’re a douche bag!”

“Backhanded apologies are just the best.”

“Wow and I thought you had no credibility before…”

“Good dig at the end, you no talent hack.”

“You got busted. Face up to it!”

“I miss when you weren’t a damn shill. Sad.”

