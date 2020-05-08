https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/jimmy-kimmel-issues-snark-apology-airing-deceptively-edited-video-mike-pence-delivering-boxes-coronavirus-ppe-nursing-home/

Jimmy Kimmel, host of ABC’s late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live, issued a half-hearted apology to Vice President Mike Pence Friday for airing deceptively edited video on Thursday night’s show that made it appear Pence was delivering empty boxes of coronavirus supplies to a nursing home. Kimmel called Pence “a big box of nothing, delivering another box of nothing.”

Pence delvered FEMA PPE supplies to the Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Alexandria, Virginia on Thursday.

A liberal activist reposted the video which has over 5 million views as of this report.

Mike Pence caught on hot mic delivering empty boxes of PPE for a PR stunt. pic.twitter.com/IduvGhiPwj — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 8, 2020

Kimmel Live deleted a tweet Friday featuring the clip from the monologue on Thursday’s show:

.@JimmyKimmelLive deleted their tweet that had the deceptively edited video of Pence delivering PPE. pic.twitter.com/ahloYGXSne — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 8, 2020

But not before the Biden campaign and reporters also tweeted the deceptively edited clip:

No, Mike Pence, the health care heroes on the frontlines don’t need you to carry the empty boxes “just for the camera.” There are more than 75,000 Americans dead, so they don’t need your jokes — they need the personal protective equipment that is going to save lives. pic.twitter.com/nVD3IjtiNt — Matt Hill (@thematthill) May 8, 2020

This is a metaphor for so much of their botched response. https://t.co/tFksrFRhfJ — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) May 8, 2020

A small sampling of media people and Democrats pushing Jimmy Kimmel’s deceptively edited video of Mike Pence delivering PPE. pic.twitter.com/GGUTL8JkyV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 8, 2020

Kimmel tweeted his apology over a mirror tweet of the deceptive Kimmel Live clip.

“it would appear that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt. The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth.“

it would appear that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt. The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth. https://t.co/hI9cO4lxcX — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 8, 2020

Complete video via CNBC:

Trump campaign spokesman for Pence Jon Thompson called the Kimmel video “absolute garbage”, “This is absolute garbage spread by @JimmyKimmel. Pence is clearly joking about empty boxes & if Kimmel showed the full clip from CSPAN, not the one he selectively edited, you see and hear it. #FakeNews”

This is absolute garbage spread by @JimmyKimmel. Pence is clearly joking about empty boxes & if Kimmel showed the full clip from CSPAN, not the one he selectively edited, you see and hear it. #FakeNews https://t.co/Hy2oc5xhPe https://t.co/5hFsfxKy9J — Jon Thompson (@JonThompsonDC) May 8, 2020

You know it’s bad when Buzzfeed calls you out for fake news.

No, Mike Pence Did Not Deliver Empty Boxes To A Nursing Home For A Publicity Stunt “Viral clip from comedian @JimmyKimmel was edited to remove some important context”https://t.co/ITawaY1WxL — Jon Thompson (@JonThompsonDC) May 8, 2020

