Jimmy Kimmel, host of ABC’s late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live, issued a half-hearted apology to Vice President Mike Pence Friday for airing deceptively edited video on Thursday night’s show that made it appear Pence was delivering empty boxes of coronavirus supplies to a nursing home. Kimmel called Pence “a big box of nothing, delivering another box of nothing.”

Pence delvered FEMA PPE supplies to the Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Alexandria, Virginia on Thursday.

A liberal activist reposted the video which has over 5 million views as of this report.

Kimmel Live deleted a tweet Friday featuring the clip from the monologue on Thursday’s show:

But not before the Biden campaign and reporters also tweeted the deceptively edited clip:

Kimmel tweeted his apology over a mirror tweet of the deceptive Kimmel Live clip.

“it would appear that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt. The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth.

Complete video via CNBC:

[embedded content]

Trump campaign spokesman for Pence Jon Thompson called the Kimmel video “absolute garbage”, “This is absolute garbage spread by @JimmyKimmel. Pence is clearly joking about empty boxes & if Kimmel showed the full clip from CSPAN, not the one he selectively edited, you see and hear it. #FakeNews”

You know it’s bad when Buzzfeed calls you out for fake news.

