Late night host Jimmy KimmelJames (Jimmy) Christian KimmelAxl Rose, Steven Mnuchin exchange insults in COVID Twitter feud ‘Live and Let Die’ heard blaring through mask factory during Trump visit Fox’s ‘Greg Gutfeld Show’ tops Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel in late-night ratings race MORE mocked Vice President Pence after he was caught on hot mic apparently joking about carrying empty boxes while delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) to a Virginia nursing home on Thursday.

“Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump officials’ communication breakdown slows COVID-19 drug distribution: report Guidelines drafted by CDC were rejected by Trump administration citing religious freedom, economic concerns: report Trump meets harsh reality with coronavirus threat MORE pretending to carry empty boxes of PPEs into a hospital is the perfect metaphor for who he is and what he’s doing: A big box of nothing delivering another box of nothing,” Kimmel said during the monologue on his show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night.

He played a video clip of Pence delivering boxes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Alexandria, Va., on Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since it was going so well, and also because he didn’t realize he had a mic on, Magic Mike decided to keep it going,” Kimmel said, introducing the video.

[embedded content]

In it, Pence is told boxes in a van are empty. Pence, caught at low volume in the video, responds: “Well can I carry the empty ones? Just for the cameras?”

In the full video taken by C-Span, Pence carries several boxes from a van to the home before being told the rest of the boxes in the van are empty. Pence does not actually carry any of the empty boxes.

The Kimmel clip was shared on Twitter by Rep. Bobby Rush Bobby Lee RushDelta, American Airlines to mandate face coverings during US flights OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Supreme Court hands environmentalists a win in water pollution case | Trump officials pitch nuclear plan | Dems ask EPA for briefing on controversial memo House Democrats press EPA on clean air in minority communities MORE (D-Ill.), among other Pence critics.

“As @jimmykimmel said, Mike Pence pretending to help during a crisis is the perfect metaphor for the failures of this administration in handling this pandemic,” Rush tweeted.

As @jimmykimmel said, Mike Pence pretending to help during a crisis is the perfect metaphor for the failures of this administration in handling this pandemic. https://t.co/fB4XbG3u6R — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) May 8, 2020

The Hill has reached out to the vice president’s office for comment.

President Trump Donald John TrumpGuidelines drafted by CDC were rejected by Trump administration citing religious freedom, economic concerns: report Tara Reade represented by well-known lawyer, Trump campaign donor Barr says it was ‘duty’ to drop Flynn case: ‘It upheld the rule of law’ MORE earlier this week referred to Kimmel as “wacko ‘last placer’ Jimmy Kimmel” in a tweet.

“I think what he meant to tweet was, ‘I am completely devastated by the loss of life caused by this virus,'” Kimmel responded on his show Thursday night.

This is what it feels like when the “President” of the United States attacks you personally pic.twitter.com/wzp4ed4GHr — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 6, 2020

