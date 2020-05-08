https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/jobless-claims-spike-14-7-highest-since-great-depression-faucis-coronavirus-lockdown-decimates-us-economy/
This is what you get when you lockdown the greatest economy in history for two months – via Zero Hedge.
The US labor market continues to be rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic . The US Department of Labor announced on Friday that the US unemployment rate rose to 14.7% from just 4.4% in March.
20.5 million jobs were lost in April — devastation not seen since the Great Depression.
BREAKING: Unemployment hits 14.7%, highest rate since the Depression, as U.S. shed 20 million jobs in April from viral outbreak.
— The Associated Press (@AP) May 8, 2020
US unemployment hits postwar high at 14.7%
— Theo – 劉䂀曼 (@psb_dc) May 8, 2020
The US lost 20.5 million jobs in April 2020.
BREAKING: A record 20.5 million jobs were lost in April as unemployment rate jumps to 14.7%
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) May 8, 2020
This comes after doctors Tony Fauci and Deborah Birx persuaded President Trump to lockdown the record US economy based on garbage Imperial College coronavirus models.
HUGE UPDATE: Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx Used Imperial College Model — NOW CONFIRMED AS A COMPLETE FRAUD — To Persuade President Trump to Lock Down Entire US Economy!
It’s past time for a new strategy.
Thank God we have the best jobs president in history in office to right this ship.