https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/jobless-claims-spike-14-7-highest-since-great-depression-faucis-coronavirus-lockdown-decimates-us-economy/

This is what you get when you lockdown the greatest economy in history for two months – via Zero Hedge.

The US labor market continues to be rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic . The US Department of Labor announced on Friday that the US unemployment rate rose to 14.7% from just 4.4% in March.

20.5 million jobs were lost in April — devastation not seen since the Great Depression.

BREAKING: Unemployment hits 14.7%, highest rate since the Depression, as U.S. shed 20 million jobs in April from viral outbreak. https://t.co/ZXGyHmNyv5 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 8, 2020

The US lost 20.5 million jobs in April 2020.

BREAKING: A record 20.5 million jobs were lost in April as unemployment rate jumps to 14.7%https://t.co/6kfZmF58o2 pic.twitter.com/Zw7eantfDM — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) May 8, 2020

This comes after doctors Tony Fauci and Deborah Birx persuaded President Trump to lockdown the record US economy based on garbage Imperial College coronavirus models.

It’s past time for a new strategy.

Thank God we have the best jobs president in history in office to right this ship.

