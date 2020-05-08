https://pjmedia.com/election/victoria-taft/2020/05/08/joe-biden-was-in-oval-office-spygate-meeting-and-now-the-trump-campaign-has-one-question-for-him-n389284

What reporter will ask Joe Biden about what he knew of the spying program on Michael Flynn and the 2016 Trump campaign by the Obama White House and intelligence apparatus?

Byron York of The Washington Examiner reports that an Obama Oval Office meeting between the president, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and FBI Director James Comey included two other people: Vice President Joe Biden and National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

Remember, this is the meeting that lawyer and radio and TV host Mark Levin refers to as “Obama’s Blue Dress.”

I reported, “Yates expresse[d] confusion and then surprise that Obama knew the intimate details of efforts to get Flynn fired from incoming President Trump’s staff as National Security Adviser.”

York writes that Susan Rice gave details of the attendees at the meeting in that slap-dash memo she wrote to herself within moments of Donald Trump being sworn in as president,

What does that have to do with Biden? The interview notes made no mention of the vice president. But think back to one of the stranger moments in the Trump-Russia investigation: Rice, on January 20, 2017, at almost the exact minute the Obama administration left office, sent an email to herself documenting the January 5 meeting. This is how it began: “On January 5, following a briefing by IC leadership on Russian hacking during the 2016 presidential election, President Obama had a brief follow-on conversation with FBI Director Jim Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in the Oval Office. Vice President Biden and I were also present.” Oh — so Biden was there, too. The Rice memo-to-self always appeared to be an oddly-timed effort to cover for Obama. “President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the intelligence and law enforcement communities ‘by the book,’ Rice wrote.

Though it’s hard to believe that anyone involved in the Trump White House or current campaign could be surprised by any revelations about spying at this point, an outraged Trump 2020 campaign spokesman Matt Wolking told York,

“Joe Biden was in the room when one of the greatest abuses of power by an administration in American history was in progress. The corrupt media will do its best to cover up this scandal and protect him, but Americans deserve to know: What did Joe Biden know and when did he know it?”

It’s time for someone to ask Biden.

