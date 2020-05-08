https://www.theblaze.com/news/joy-behar-stay-home-november

“The View” co-host Joy Behar says she won’t go out in public until at least November — mainly because of COVID-19, but also because of President Donald Trump.

What are the details?

During a Friday panel discussion, piped in from the co-hosts’ at-home livestreams, Behar discussed the conditions in America.

On Friday, ABC News/Ipsos announced a poll finding that the majority of Americans aren’t ready for the immediate reopening of America.

Pointing to the poll, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “A lot of people don’t seem to be ready to step outside yet according to a survey. Forty percent say they plan to avoid public spaces as much as possible until long after everything is over, but I don’t think you can actually do it like that.”

The poll found that Americans, “by a large 30-point margin,” are resistant to reopening the U.S. in the immediate days.

“[N]early two-thirds of Americans said they more closely align with the view that opening the country now is not advantageous since it will result in a higher death toll, while slightly more than one-third agree with the belief that an immediate reopening is beneficial to minimize the negative impact on the economy,” a portion of the report read.

Behar said that until everyone in her space was tested for coronavirus — including people in places she might deign to visit — she would be staying under elective lockdown.

“I’m prepared,” Behar boasted, “I think I’m going to have to stay put at least until November when Trump is out of office because he is not — he’s not putting the tests out there.”

She continued, “Until everybody gets tested or certainly people that I’m going to be visiting or places that I’m going to go to, I am not leaving this house.”

