North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached out to China’s President Xi Jinping, praising him of the country’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to state media.

Korean Central News Agency released a news briefing on Friday that states Kim sent a “verbal message” to Xi to congratulate him on “registering a success” in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

“Kim Jong Un in his message extended his warm greetings to Xi Jinping and congratulated him, highly appreciating that he is seizing a chance of victory in the war against the unprecedented epidemic and strategically and tactically controlling the overall situation while leading the Chinese party and people,” the release states.

He wished the Chinese leader “good health” and continued success fighting the virus outbreak.

The message was Kim’s first since his long absence from the public spotlight, Fox News reports. Several reports claimed Kim was gravely ill or even dead before he emerged at an event one week ago.

