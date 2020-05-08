https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/05/08/levin-on-obamas-smoking-gun-flynn-meeting-this-is-obamas-blue-dress-n389237

President Obama knew about the phone tapping and spying on President Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, and a just-released document proves it.

It’s the latest piece of evidence showing that the White House knew or orchestrated the spy program on the Trump campaign and administration – in cahoots with the highest levels of the intelligence community.

In fact, so damning is the document that radio talk host, constitutional lawyer, and Fox News host Mark Levin calls it “Obama’s Blue Dress.”

The “blue dress” obviously refers to the semen-stained blue dress that White House intern Monica Lewinsky had in her possession proving that President Bill Clinton was having sex with her. It’s the smoking gun. The kill shot, so to speak.

Levin refers to Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates’s reaction [in documents below] to a meeting Obama held with her and then-FBI Director James Comey. In it, Yates expresses confusion and then surprise that Obama knew the intimate details of efforts to get Flynn fired from incoming President Trump’s staff as National Security Adviser.

This is a massive coverup of the greatest scandal in American history. We expect, but we don’t like it, when the Russians interfere with our election or the Chinese or the Iranians or the North Koreans – they’re the enemy and they ought to pay for it. But we don’t expect the Obama Administration and the Democrats to interfere with our elections – to send spies – into the opposition party’s campaign. To lie to a federal court. To fix evidence. Try to use the 25th Amendment to try to take a president of the United States out, that’s why I’ve been calling this all along a silent coups. Here’s Obama’s “blue dress.” This tells us that Obama knew – he knew!

Levin then read from the document.

Obama started by saying he had learned the information about Flynn and his conversation about [Russian Ambassador] Kislyak, about sanctions. Obama specified he didn’t want any additional information on the matter, but was seeking information on whether the White House should be treating Flynn any differently.” And what does he mean that we should treat Flynn differently? It’s been assumed it means don’t give him any intelligence information. I don’t think it means that at all. I think it means take out Flynn.

Also at the meeting where the president talked about Flynn with Yates and Comey? Susan Rice and Joe Biden.

As Byron York asks in a piece about this meeting in The Washington Examiner, “But now, it just so happens that another person who was in the room — the Oval Office — is running for president. So it seems reasonable to ask what Joe Biden knew about the intelligence and law enforcement efforts against the Trump team.”

When you put this revelation together with the text messages between FBI investigator Peter Strzok and his on-the-side-honey, FBI attorney Lisa Page, saying that “the White House is running this” and “POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing” it’s pretty clear Obama has some explaining to do.

And now Biden needs to be asked about “Obama’s Blue Dress.”

