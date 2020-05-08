https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/look-cry-british-police-officer-confronts-group-migrants-proper-social-distancing-gets-bike-stolen-video/

A British police officer recently confronted a group of migrants who were ignoring the UK’s lockdown rules.

Instead of listening to the officer, they stole his bike.

Then they mocked him and said, “He looks like he’s going to cry!”

More at The Metro.

Via Based Poland:

British police officer confronts a group of migrants ignoring lockdown rules. They steal his bicycle and start mocking him “look, he’s about to cry!”. This wouldn’t work in #Poland pic.twitter.com/NA7LM1htjE — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) May 8, 2020

