Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain said it was “hard to believe” the Trump Administration has “our best interest at mind.”

McCain’s comments pertained to what she deemed “misinformation flying around all the time” concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Does some of this fear come from the fact that the government keeps on moving the goalposts, Meghan? Just when you think you know what you are supposed to do, then they move it out some more.”

McCain said, “It’s definitely like playing a game of Whac-A-Mole. I mean again, I just go back to we were told in the beginning this is not more contagious than the flu. It’s just like getting a flu. You can fly around anywhere you want. It’s totally safe. Don’t wear your masks, donate them — it’s absolutely ridiculous. All of that has been turned on its head. I can’t leave my house without wearing a mask. Obviously, it’s highly contagious, nothing like the flu. We can’t travel anywhere. I can’t go anywhere. The only thing I can do is leave my house once in a while to go for a walk privately.”

She continued, “When you talk about reopening, we have to think about this, like, post-9/11 in the sense that culture changed in every conceivable way after 9/11. I mean, no one would feel comfortable going through an airport without getting screened again, at least I wouldn’t. I think when we think about going to a movie theater. I know I’m not comfortable sitting next to someone in a seat that’s just sitting right next to me. We’ll probably have to social distance in theaters.”

She added, “I think part of the problem is there’s just so much misinformation flying around all the time, and it’s hard to believe that the people in power have our best interest at mind, which is really heartbreaking for me to say to all of you, but I do feel that way.”

