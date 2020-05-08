https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/melindagates-coronavirus-trump/2020/05/08/id/966725

Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and wife of the second-richest man on earth, opened fire on President Trump over his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a Thursday interview with Politico, Gates said, “We need leadership at the national level. We lost two months almost now in terms of our national response.”

She said that the United States is using “50 different homegrown state solutions instead of a national response. You know, if we were doing the things that the exemplar countries are doing, like Germany, we would be testing. We would be testing, first, health care workers and then the most vulnerable, and you’d be doing contact tracing. And we would be able to start thinking about slowly, slowly reopening places in society in safe and healthy ways, but we have a lack of a coordinated effort. That’s just the truth, across the United States.”

She fired a second volley on NBC TV’s “Today” show Friday, again citing Germany’s example and saying, “That’s the kind of leadership we should expect as citizens in this country, and we’re not getting it. We haven’t gotten it yet during this crisis, and you’re seeing what’s happening. And it’s chaos,”

She added, “I’m surprised we’ve wasted so much time—that we haven’t had leadership at the national level to get out tests in the right way, protective gear in the right way, contact tracing in the right way…And so you’re seeing what’s happening. And it’s chaos.”

She gave Trump a “D-minus” grade for his response.

The White House responded that President Trump has taken an “unprecedented approach” to the pandemic, by partnering with state and local governments.

Judd Deere, White House deputy press secretary, said, “The ongoing response to this global pandemic has been about close coordination and partnerships with state and local governments. The White House has been working with Governors and their teams since January on this whole-of-government response, including supply chains, testing, data-driven guidelines for social distancing, and now a responsible plan to open America again,” Breitbart News reported.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates co-chairs the foundation which has spent over $250 million for diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to fight Coronavirus, CNBC said.

Melinda Gates said much more money will be needed to combat Coronavirus around the world and blasted the US for “lacking in its response on the international front.”

