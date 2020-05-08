https://www.theblaze.com/news/michael-flynn-grandson-pledge-of-allegiance

Soon after the U.S. Justice Department dropped its criminal case against Michael Flynn on Thursday, the retired Army lieutenant general posted a video of his grandson reciting the Pledge of Allegiance:

Flynn’s caption read, “My grandson Travis…’and JUSTICE for ALL'” — along with emojis for justice, love, prayer, and the American flag.

The reaction?

As you might expect, the clip of the adorable recitation — which has been liked nearly 140,000 times — got kudos far and wide from those pleased with the turn of events for Flynn. But left-wing commenters weren’t at all happy:

“Justice died today.”

“You are a f***ing traitor.”

“He admitted to his crimes.”

“Cute, teach him ‘I plead guilty’ and ‘I betrayed my country and my service to it’ before he learns ‘I am ashamed of my grandfather.'”

Another commenter tried to dunk on Flynn using “LOCK HIM UP!” — a play on the rally chant directed toward rivals of President Donald Trump — but another commenter thwarted it: “Yes! Lock Comey, McCabe, Strozk, and so many others up!!!”

Anything else?

The Justice Department dropping Flynn’s case came a week after the public release of case documents that were unsealed and that raised questions regarding the motives of investigators.

The DOJ found that the FBI’s 2017 interview of Flynn — who was Trump’s first national security adviser — was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

The interview — which took place days after Trump’s inauguration — led to Flynn in December 2017 pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about contact with the then-Russian ambassador prior to Trump taking office.

In court documents filed Thursday, the Justice Department said it was dropping the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

