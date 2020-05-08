https://www.theblaze.com/news/pence-staffer-tests-positive-for-covid

An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a Friday report by NBC News.

The confirmation of an infected White House staffer is the second in as many days.

What are the details?

According to the report, the White House is working to determine if the aide came in contact with any other White House staffers.

CNBC reported that the vice president was scheduled to travel to Des Moines, Iowa, Friday morning, but the departure was delayed as the staff dealt with the news of the aide’s diagnosis.

“Reporters traveling with Pence said several staffers disembarked from Air Force Two just before takeoff,” the outlet reported.

An administration official confirmed that certain members of Pence’s staff did have contact with the aide.

In a statement, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “We have put in place the guidelines that our experts have put forward to keep this building safe. We clean the facility, we social distance, we keep people six feet away from each other.”

What else?

On Thursday, the White House confirmed that one of President Donald Trump’s personal valets was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The staffer in question was reportedly responsible for serving Trump meals, among other duties.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” said Hogan Gidley, deputy White House press secretary, in a statement. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

