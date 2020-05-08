https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/must-see-family-practice-dr-jeff-barke-grabs-microphone-unloads-disastrous-coronavirus-rules-promoted-liberal-media/

Dr. Jeff Barke, a family practice physician based in Newport Beach, California, spoke out recently on the COVID-19 rules during a rally in Riverside, California. The rally was held on May 5, 2020.

Dr. Barke represents thousands of physicians like him that are being silenced by Big Tech, YouTube, Facebook, the liberal mainstream media and so-called government experts.

Dr. Jeff Barke: What if the experts are wrong. What if quarantining the healthy doesn’t actually save lives. What if wearing a mask in public is not effective. My name is Dr. Jeff Barke and I’m here representing thousands of physicians across the country whose voices are being silenced because we don’t agree with the mainstream media and the experts who are telling us what to do. Never in the history of this great republic have we quarantined the healthy. Never in the history of this great republic did we tell churchgoers that it’s illegal for you to exercise your First Amendment right of freedom of religion yet at the same time it’s essential to keep pot dispensaries open.

It’s good to hear practicing physicians push back against the very questionable policies pushed by elitist doctors based on garbage models.

Today we have 20.5 million Americans unemployed because America’s top doctors believed a ridiculous and garbage model by questionable UK researchers.

Thank you, Dr. Barke for speaking out.

It’s time for less panicking and more common sense.

