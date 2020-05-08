https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ahmaud-arbery-shooting-georgia-arrest/2020/05/08/id/966669

William Bryan, who took a video of the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, also is under investigation, according to the head of a Georgia law-enforcement agency.

On Friday, Georgia Bureau of Investigation director Vic Reynolds said that Bryan hasn’t been arrested, but is being investigated, NBC News reports.

“We’re going to go wherever the evidence takes us,” Reynolds said. “Let’s say, hypothetically, if we believe tomorrow or in a week or three weeks there’s probable cause for an arrest, then we’ll do it. If we don’t believe there is, then we won’t.”

He said the video is a “very important piece of evidence.”

The announcement comes one day after the arrests of father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia on Feb. 23. They were booked on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, according to records.

Bryan is a neighbor of the McMichaels.

Arbery’s family said he was out jogging when he was shot and killed. The McMichaels have claimed they thought he was a burglar.

